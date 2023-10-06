Tommy Fury explains why he has ‘never been fan’ of KSI ahead of crunch boxing match

Tommy Fury has explained why he has “never been a fan” KSI ahead of their crunch boxing match.

The pair will go toe-to-toe in the ring on Saturday 14 October at Manchester Arena.

Ahead of the bout, Fury was asked if he “likes” the YouTuber turned boxer.

“Not one bit,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“I’ve never been a fan, I just don’t like the way he carries on, I’m not really about this YouTube calling out people, doing all this sneaky stuff.

“I’ve got a job to do. My job isn’t to mess around on Instagram, playing games.”

Fury also admitted that partner Molly-Mae “hates” boxing.