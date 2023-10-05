Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague ‘hates’ boxing but tolerates it for me, says Tommy Fury

00:23

Oliver Browning | 1696516482

Molly-Mae Hague ‘hates’ boxing but tolerates it for me, says Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury has revealed that Molly-Mae Hague “hates” boxing, but “tolerates” the sport because it makes him happy.

Fury is set to step in the ring with YouTube star KSI at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 14 October and was asked how his partner feels about watching him in action.

“She watches the ground when I fight, she only tolerates boxing because she knows how happy it makes me,” the 24-year-old told BBC Breakfast.

“Other than that she hates it. She doesn’t like talking about it, she doesn’t like watching it, which I can understand.”

Fury added that he “commends” his partner for tolerating boxing.

Up next

01:22

Cowboys and cowgirls stage rare bison roundup in South Dakota

00:33

‘I chose braces in my 30s over Turkey teeth - trolls don’t bother me’

02:00

Driver claims he was ‘kidnapped’ by his runaway electric car

01:20

‘Me and my four-year-old can talk to the dead - we’re psychic’

Editor’s Picks

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

01:30

Watch the highlights from a stormy second GOP debate

02:07

Corruption, cars and gold bars: Bob Menendez’s charges explained

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

More Editor’s Picks

08:29

Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv

01:28

Russell Brand’s most awkward interview moments

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

On The Ground

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

More On The Ground

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

04:59

Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:57

Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions

03:37

What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023

More You Ask The Questions

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

More Behind The Headlines

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

More Decomplicated

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

03:19

Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:48

NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:45

Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival

08:17

Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

More Music Box

01:46

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on the magic of the music festival

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

Love Lives

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

55:16

Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’

41:45

Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour

More Love Lives

00:50

One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man

01:05

Why you should never meet your heroes

37:03

Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

00:50

How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood

Travel Smart

08:29

Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv

07:16

Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s Negev desert

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

More Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

News

00:32

Drug dealer sleeps through police raid of his home

01:00

Smoke rises above homes as Tenerife wildfire forces evacuations

00:54

Laurence Fox dodges Ulez arrest: ‘I’m not allowed, read my bail’

01:04

Watch moment Just Stop Oil activists interrupt Les Mis performance

More News

01:42

Penny Mordaunt demands people ‘stand up and fight’ 12 times in speech

01:15

Woman trapped under Brooklyn pier rescued by NYPD officers

01:02

Moment Emergency Alert System test interrupts White House briefing

01:09

Art dedicated to Black history irreparably vandalised in Florida

Sport

00:52

Guardiola praises Man City teenager Rico Lewis with huge statement

01:19

Klopp calls for Spurs vs Liverpool replay after VAR error

00:57

Freddie Flintoff speaks on camera for first time since Top Gear crash

01:02

David Beckham opens up about mental health struggles for first time

More Sport

00:46

Watch: Victoria Beckham recounts terrifying kidnapping threats

00:30

Jude Bellingham and Micah Richards burst out laughing during exchange

01:08

Ten Hag vows Man United will fight on after Champions League defeat

00:30

Listen: Audio reveals how incorrect Diaz offside decision was made

Climate

01:06

Taiwan: Debris blown down road as typhoon brings record-breaking winds

01:19

Flash flooding causes chaos in New York City

00:39

Biden faces down climate activist hecklers during Arizona speech

00:23

Roof blown off as Storm Agnes makes landfall in Ireland

More Climate

00:44

Rough seas in Dublin Bay as Storm Agnes makes landfall in Ireland

03:31

Meet the fearless Gen Z climate activists fighting for their future

00:26

Water pours from tube station ceiling as London hit by flash flooding

00:19

Huge landspout touches down in rural Kansas after heavy storms

Culture

01:06:52

Watch in full: Gary Younge at Henley Literary Festival

00:48

First look at James Bond 007 Road to a Million reality series

00:56

Kim Kardashian ‘struggling’ as single mother after Kanye West split

00:46

Watch: Victoria Beckham recounts terrifying kidnapping threats

More Culture

00:37

GBBO: Chaos as Cristy uses fellow contestant’s dough by mistake

00:44

Shirley Ballas’s criticism was a ‘gift’, says Strictly’s Nigel Harman

01:34

Strictly’s Amanda Abbington reveals bruises after dancing with injury

00:28

Sycamore Gap tree stars in classic Robin Hood film before vandalism

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in