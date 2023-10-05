Molly-Mae Hague ‘hates’ boxing but tolerates it for me, says Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury has revealed that Molly-Mae Hague “hates” boxing, but “tolerates” the sport because it makes him happy.

Fury is set to step in the ring with YouTube star KSI at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 14 October and was asked how his partner feels about watching him in action.

“She watches the ground when I fight, she only tolerates boxing because she knows how happy it makes me,” the 24-year-old told BBC Breakfast.

“Other than that she hates it. She doesn’t like talking about it, she doesn’t like watching it, which I can understand.”

Fury added that he “commends” his partner for tolerating boxing.