Who is KSI fighting after Joe Fournier?

YouTube star KSI returns to the ring on Saturday, fighting boxer and businessman Joe Fournier at the O2 Arena.

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has taken on Logan Paul twice in the past and most recently fought gamer FaZe Temperrr, winning via knockout in January. His rematch with Paul – a win that followed their initial draw – is the only professional bout of his career, with the rest having been exhibitions.

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Fournier has a 9-0 professional record and lost an exhibition bout with former world champion David Haye on points in 2021. The 40-year-old got his start in the fitness industry before moving into nightclub business.

KSI, 29, is facing his most credible opponent by far this weekend, in another exhibition fight, but who’s next for the YouTuber? Here’s all you need to know.

When is KSI vs Fournier?

The event will take place on Saturday 13 May at the O2 Arena in London.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7.15pm BST (11.15am PT, 1.15pm CT, 2.15pm ET), with the main event due at approximately 9.40pm BST (1.40pm PT, 3.40pm CT, 4.40pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will be available on Dazn pay-per-view, priced at £19 for existing subscribers. New customers can purchase the event for £19, too, while receiving one month’s access to the streaming platform.

How much are the fighters earning?

No earnings for this fight have been disclosed, but KSI is said by Draft Kings to have made around $1million last August when he beat Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night. He looks likely to earn a similar amount for his fight with Fournier, whose purse – based on those of KSI’s recent opponents – could be around $400,000.

Full card (subject to change)

KSI vs Joe Fournier

Deji vs Swarmz

Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey

Viruzz vs DK Money

Little Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii

Who is KSI fighting next?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (Getty Images)

KSI’s next fight is not yet scheduled, but for some time he has been exchanging words with Jake Paul in hopes of arranging a bout.

KSI fought Logan Paul, Jake’s older brother, to a draw in an amateur fight in 2018, before outpointing the American in a professional rematch a year later.

Logan Paul went on to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition contest in 2021, while Jake has been much more active – going 6-1 as a pro after stopping KSI’s brother Deji in his amateur debut in 2018.

Last time out, in February, 26-year-old Paul suffered his first loss, a points defeat by Tommy Fury. The YouTube star is now set to box ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz in August.