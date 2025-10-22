Lawrence Okolie and David Adeleye to headline ‘historic’ show in Nigeria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Top heavyweight contender Lawrence Okolie is set to headline a show in Lagos, Nigeria at the end of 2025, alongside fellow Brit David Adeleye.

On a card named ‘Chaos in the Ring’, the British heavyweights will be in action just six days before Christmas, fighting as of yet unnamed opponents at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Friday, December 19, live on DAZN.

Both Okolie and Adeleye were ringside in Lagos for a card organised by Amir Khan earlier this month, and now the duo will return to Nigeria’s biggest city to fight.

Over five decades ago, Muhammad Ali took on George Foreman in Kinshasa, now in the modern day Democratic Republic of Congo, in an event billed as 'Rumble in the Jungle', and western boxing promoters have recently looked at organising more notable cards in Africa.

Matchroom Boxing are reportedly interested in staging a card in December, in Accra, Ghana, with Anthony Joshua making a lot of noise about fighting on the African continent.

Headliner Okolie said: "Big time boxing comes to Lagos!"

"This will be a historic moment for Africa, my family and my career. There's been a lot of talk, but let's see who really wants to dance.

"Thanks to Frank (Warren), George (Warren) and Queensberry for making this happen for me."

Okolie, a two-division world champion thanks to his exploits at cruiserweight and bridgerweight, is currently ranked No 1 by the WBC at heavyweight.

Adeleye is looking to bounce back from defeat by top 10 contender Filip Hrgovic last time out. A brief holder of the British heavyweight title, Adeleye was outclassed on his first foray at world level, despite giving a spirited account of himself. With his record now standing at 14-2 (13 KOs), Adeleye had been suggested as a potential opponent for Dave Allen by Queensberry promoter Frank Warren.

Born in London, Okolie and Adeleye are the sons of parents hailing from Nigeria. The duo have fought outside the UK before, Okolie winning his WBC bridgerweight title in Poland, whilst Adeleye has boxed on two cards out in Saudi Arabia.

Queensberry are working in conjunction with Amir Khan Promotions and Balmoral Group Promotions to organise the card. A handful of unbeaten boxers have also been announced as part of the undercard.

Undefeated British welterweight Shiloh Defreitas (6-0, 3 KOs) has an unlikely claim to fame, with his father and former trainer Marcus Luther a previous star of the TV show, Gogglebox.

Emanuel Odiase is a German heavyweight currently based in Wolverhampton, splitting his time between his nation of birth and the UK. Racking up an impressive eight knockouts in nine wins to date, Odiase took part in AK Promotions’ latest show in Nigeria.

Now 33, Nigerian native Taiwo Agbaje is a super featherweight with a keen eye for a stoppage - 13 of his 16 wins coming early. He also took part on the show that was staged in Nigeria this month.

