Okolie vs Cieslak LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight
Follow round-by-round updates from the main event and undercard, plus all fight results
Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title for the second time when he takes on Michal Cieslak at London’s O2 Arena this evening.
Undefeated Okolie (17-0, 14 knockouts) will have hometown support as he faces a game opponent in Poland’s Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs), who bounced back from the sole defeat of his professional career with back-to-back stoppage wins in his two most recent fights. Okolie will nevertheless be confident here, having achieved knockouts in his last seven outings, with the 29-year-old’s most recent bout seeing the former Team GB Olympian finish Dilan Prasovic in September. Okolie is out to prove his promoter Eddie Hearn right, after the Matchroom boss said he regards his fighter as the best cruiserweight in the world right now.
The undercard carries intrigue, too, with Galal Yafai making his professional debut after winning gold for Britain at last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. Also in action will be Cambpell Hatton, son of British boxing icon Ricky Hatton. Yafai and Campbell Hatton will have plenty of backing in the O2, whose roof was repaired this week following damage caused by Storm Eunice last weekend. Follow live updates and results from Okolie vs Cieslak and all of tonight’s fights, below.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Heavyweight action is up next at the O2 Arena!
Fabio Wardley takes on Daniel Martz.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Hatton, 21, did well to get a finish there in the final round, punctuating a promising performance.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Hatton vs Ducker – Round 6
A left hook to the head wobbles Ducker, who tries to return fire but can’t land on an evasive Hatton.
Each man lands a sharp jab simultaneously, snapping the other’s head back.
Ducker with a one-two, the right straight connecting but not doing much damage...
Hatton now starts to pour on pressure and the bout is waved off with Ducker still standing! He looked very dazed and would surely have been put down soon.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Hatton vs Ducker – Round 5
Campbell catches Ducker on the end of a long hook. His opponent responds with a quick flurry at close range.
Heavy body hook from Ducker, but he’s tagged with a double-jab to the face. Ducker is then staggered by hooks to the head, the first landing clean and the second clattering into his guard.
A one-two from Hatton pierces Ducker’s guard, but he then misses with a wild hook. The pair trade jabs.
Ducker puts together a couple of short combinations, to the head then the body.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Hatton vs Ducker
Ducker is sporting a fair bit of damage to the face at the midway stage of this one, with Hatton mixing up his attacks nicely.
Effective hooks to the body now from Hatton. He’s nice and light on his feet.
Good head movement to duck under a hook and swing his own into Ducker’s midriff.
Hatton connects with a straight right up top to end the round.
Okolie vs Cieslak
The first main card bout of the evening sees Campbell Hatton, son of British boxing icon Ricky Hatton, take on Joe Ducker in a lightweight bout.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title for the second time when he takes on Michal Cieslak at London’s O2 Arena this evening.
Undefeated Okolie (17-0, 14 knockouts) will have hometown support as he faces a game opponent in Poland’s Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs), who bounced back from the sole defeat of his professional career with back-to-back stoppage wins in his two most recent fights. Okolie will nevertheless be confident here, having achieved knockouts in his last seven outings, with the 29-year-old’s most recent bout seeing the former Team GB Olympian finish Dilan Prasovic in September. Okolie is out to prove his promoter Eddie Hearn right, after the Matchroom boss said he regards his fighter as the best cruiserweight in the world right now.
The undercard carries intrigue, too, with Galal Yafai making his professional debut after winning gold for Britain at last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. Also in action will be Cambpell Hatton, son of British boxing icon Ricky Hatton. Yafai and Campbell Hatton will have plenty of backing in the O2, whose roof was repaired this week following damage caused by Storm Eunice last weekend.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies