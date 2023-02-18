Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live as Wood defends the WBA featherweight title in his hometown of Nottingham
Leigh Wood fights Mauricio Lara in a main-event bout at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena tonight, as the hometown fighter defends the WBA featherweight title against the Mexican challenger.
Wood last fought in March at the same venue, as he retained the belt with a 12th-round knockout of Michael Conlan – a KO-of-the-year contender that came after the 34-year-old recovered from a knockdown and fought from behind on the scorecards. It was a third straight stoppage win for the Briton, who improved his record to 26-2 (16 KOs) in the process.
Meanwhile, Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) most recently competed in October, stopping Jose Sanmartin in the third round in Mexico City. The result marked the 24-year-old’s second consecutive third-round victory, and he will be seeking another early finish as he enters hostile territory this evening.
Follow live updates from Wood vs Lara and the entire undercard in Nottingham.
Wood vs Lara LIVE
“Leigh Wood was seconds from losing his world title last March when he found the punches to send Michael Conlan flying from the ring.
“Wood retained his WBA featherweight title that night in Nottingham in the 12th round, Conlan landed in the arms of his father at ringside, and the scorecards revealed Wood was trailing on all three. It was dramatic, bloody and unforgiving; the respectable awards at the end of the year recognised both the fight and the brutal ending. It was the type of fight that can leave a deep toll on both men.
“It was also the fifth or sixth fight in succession where Wood had either started as the underdog or the fight was a genuine 50-50 clash. Wood is not and has never been in easy, simple and routine fights. And that is set to continue.
“Tonight, in the same Nottingham ring, Wood defends against Mauricio Lara in one of those rare fights where there is a guarantee of excitement – not just the expectation. It is also a fight that demands both boxers take ridiculous risks to leave the ring as the winner; it might last less than a round, but it will still be a classic.”
Read Steve Bunce’s preview of tonight’s main event:
Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara must take ridiculous risks in X-rated clash
Wood defends the WBA featherweight title in one of those rare fights where there is a guarantee of excitement – not just the expectation
Wood vs Lara LIVE
