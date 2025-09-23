Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harlem Eubank has been touted as the next opponent for newly crowned IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker.

A source close to The Ring has stated that he is a real option for Crocker, who will be looking to make his first title defence after outpointing fellow Irishman Paddy Donovan earlier this month.

Eubank is coming off a disappointing loss to Jack Catterall after a nasty cut above the eye of Eubank sent the fight to the judges’ scorecards after just seven rounds.

There have been rumours that Eubank is looking to fight on the undercard of his cousin’s rematch with Conor Benn, and Regis Prograis is lined up as the opponent, according to Eddie Hearn. If he can make a winning return in November, Eubank will become available to challenge Crocker.

Crocker beat Donovan in their rematch at Windsor Park on September 13, dropping his rival twice along the way.

This came after the controversial disqualification in the first fight, where Donovan was judged to have floored Crocker after the bell.

After the fight, Crocker’s attention immediately turned to his next fight, and he opted to call out Conor Benn.

Crocker said: “I think a massive fight for the UK fans is Conor Benn. I have big respect for him, he is a great fighter and if me and him go at it, it would be a super entertaining fight for the fans.”

Hearn said Benn was a genuine option for Crocker, as he intends to move back down to 147lbs to get a world title shot after facing Eubank Jr at middleweight.

But in a recent interview, Benn said Crocker is not the champion he will be gunning for on his return to welterweight.

Benn told The Ring: “I’ve only gone up to middleweight to smash up Eubank but my business will be at welterweight after that.

“Crocker ain’t the target. Barrios is. His belt has got my name on it. The WBC world title is the belt I want.”

Continuing the family legacy is more important to Benn as the green and gold is the same belt his father, Nigel Benn, won at super middleweight in 1992.

But this has opened the door for a potential welterweight rival in Eubank to get a shot at the IBF title instead.

