What is Logan Paul’s boxing record?

Logan Paul has helped open the door for YouTubers to take to the boxing world.

He wasn’t the first from the industry to bout as Joe Weller and KSI fought in a match on 3 February 2018.

Upon beating Weller, KSI challenged Paul and the American star accepted with the pair going toe-to-toe on 25 August of the same year. Paul’s younger brother Jake was on the undercard of the fight, bouting and defeating KSI’s sibling Deji.

Since then Jake has taken the fighting world by storm, taking on the likes of Ben Askren and Tyrone Woodley. While his brother’s fighting career has taken off, Paul is less prevalent in the sport.

But what is Paul’s fight record and when is his next fight? Here’s all you need to know.

What is Paul’s boxing record?

His record stands at 0 wins, 1 loss and 0 draws

Paul has fought in three fights but, with one bout during his amateur career and another being an exhibition, only his professional loss to KSI is on his record.

His first fight with KSI was ruled a draw and so the pair fought again on 4 September 2019. The British star was judged the winner via split decision.

Paul then shocked the sporting world as Mayweather agreed to compete in an exhibition event with him. The fight, held on 6 December 2020, went the distance of eight rounds but no winner was announced.

When is his next fight?

Paul has not confirmed his next fight but there has been plenty of speculation around who his next competitor could be.

Among those rumoured are Chuck Liddell, Jon Jones and Mike Tyson.

Paul said about Tyson on his podcast: “My lawyer mentioned it and he was like: ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’

“I’m like: Bro, I literally just went through all of this, you can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson!’ Bro, he’s old. Old.”