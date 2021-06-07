Floyd Mayweather dismisses Conor McGregor rematch or Jake Paul fight with retirement talk

Floyd Mayweather insisted he remains retired from professional boxing following his exhibition clash with Logan Paul as he appeared to dampen any talk of a lucrative exhibition rematch with Conor McGregor.

The former world champion was unable to knock out YouTube personality Paul as the 26-year-old went the distance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The American has reportedly been in talks with UFC star McGregor over a rematch, following their 2017 meeting, while a fight against Jake Paul had also been tipped after the pair clashed at a press conference last month.

Mayweather, 44, had not stepped in a ring since his exhibition clash with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2019 and said after his draw with Paul that it’s unlikely he will return.

“Will I make a comeback? Absolutely not,” Mayweather told a press conference after Sunday’s bout.

“I have retired from the sport of boxing. I probably won’t do an exhibition again either.”

“I am going into the Hall of Fame,” he added. “I have nothing to prove. If they are happy with grappling and holding for eight rounds, that’s good for them - I hope the fans were pleased.

“I am not going to perform like I was 19, it’s all about growth and aging.”

Jake Paul, who has a 3-0 record in professional boxing, has previously called on Mayweather to put his perfect 50-0 record on the line.

“I don’t want to do exhibitions and I think that’s the difference between Floyd and I and even my brother and I,” he said.