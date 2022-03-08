Logan Paul wants brother Jake to fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

Logan Paul has said his dream fights for his brother Jake are clashes with UFC stars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, adding that he will never doubt his younger sibling again.

YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul have both boxed, with the former notably facing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout last summer, while the latter is 5-0 as a professional.

Jake Paul has three wins over professional mixed martial artists, having knocked out ex-UFC star Ben Askren and beaten former UFC champion Tyron Woodley by knockout and on points.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Logan Paul said: “I remember a time not that long ago, maybe two-and-a-half years ago – and I’m ashamed to say this because I’m his brother and I love him, but – I had chalked him up.

“I had chalked him up to the game. I was like: ‘His attitude... He’s going about this the wrong way. He’s just being a f***ing punk about his brand and his persona.’

“He put in the work and the work led to results and actual action. So I realised, I’m done doubting Jake Paul, forever. Anything the kid says now, I’m like: ‘Well, I’ve seen him do it before.’ I get so inspired by him now. He truly is an example of making it out of the mud. He’s definitely exceeded my expectations, along with everyone’s, I presume.”

Logan Paul, 26, therefore has no doubt that his brother, 25, could fight even bigger stars than those he has already beaten.

Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’d love to see him fight Nate Diaz and then eventually Conor McGregor,” he said. “I think that’d be such a cool fight.”

Logan Paul also praised brother Jake’s endeavours to improve fighter pay in the UFC.

“Jake versus Big Dana [White, UFC president],” Logan said. “It’s tough, because I like Dana a lot, I always have. I was a fan of Dana and he’s always been good to me. He calls me before the fights and offers me tickets, and now my brother is ‘motherf***ing’ him and his business.

“I’m like: ‘Damn.’ Obviously I’ve got to side with my brother, and as a viewer I’m very entertained. I think it’s really funny, and I also think that he’s doing a really good thing, because he’s a kid who is vocal about a situation I believe is important — fighter pay — and the people who should be speaking up can’t, because they’re in a bit of a vice grip from Dana.

“So, Jake ain’t employed by Dana, he can do whatever he wants. And as loud and obnoxious as he is sometimes, he’s actually doing dope s*** for combat sports.

“I think in three to five years, people are gonna realise how significant he was in changing the landscape of the sport.”