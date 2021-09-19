Logan Paul says his brother Jake would “murder” Tommy Fury if they were to fight each other.

Jake is undefeated so far in the ring after he beat Tyron Woodley last month, adding the former UFC champion to his scalps alongside Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and AnEson Gib as a professional.

Fury has also had a recent good run, defeating Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Paul vs Woodley, and he has called out the younger Paul brother on a number of occasions but so far the match hasn’t been arranged. But Logan insists if and when it does happen, his brother will be the victor.

“The dude Tommy Fury beat [Anthony Taylor]. I’d been drinking 45 days straight after the Floyd Mayweather fight,” Paul told the True Geordie podcast.

“I come back, I sparred the kid Tommy fought, he didn’t make it out of the first round… He’s gonna get f***ing murdered [vs Jake].

Jake has previously been accused of ducking the fight with Fury, when asked about the bout the 24-year-old said: “Honestly, we will see. I’ve been boxing for 18 months, I haven’t been to the dentist, I haven’t had my hair cut in like two years, my teeth are crooked, my nose is crooked,” he said in the ring after the fight.

“I’ve dedicated the past 18 months to this, I haven’t stopped. I think I need to chill out for a second, figure out who I am.

“I’m only 24, I’m changing, I’m growing, I’m learning a lot, I’m going through ups and downs, making mistakes, but I’m keeping my head on straight. I’ll get back in the gym when I’m ready and we’ll see.”