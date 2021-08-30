Jake Paul secured a controversial split decision victory over UFC star Tyron Woodley as the pair went the distance on a glitzy night in Cleveland.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer won 77-75, 75-77, 78-74 on the scorecards, despite being rocked by a huge right hand from the former UFC champion in the fourth round.

After the results was announced, Woodley demanded a rematch, believing he had done enough to win the match.

"Me and Jake need to run it back. I want a rematch. I feel like I won," he said.