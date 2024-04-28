Biden silent on Israel-Hamas war at White House dinner despite protesters’ criticism

Joe Biden didn’t appear to acknowledge the Israel-Hamas war at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner (27 April), despite backlash from protesters.

Chants of “shame on you” could be heard outside the Washington Hotel, as many protesters lay in the road, while others held up placards alluding to the situation in Gaza.

However, it didn’t phase the president, who instead used his speech at the annual event to take jibes at Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and respond to criticism about his cognitive health.