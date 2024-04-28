Alex Salmond weighs in on whether Humza Yousaf will survive no confidence vote

Former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has given his thoughts on whether Humza Yousaf will be able to survive a no confidence vote.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Mr Salmond noted he’s sure the SNP leader is in a “listening mood” ahead of the crucial meeting this week, as he scrambles to relieve tensions with ministers.

However, it could be an uphill battle, as Mr Salmond claims “divisive issues” such as self-identification haven’t “left enough time to concentrate on the things that matter to the people of Scotland.”