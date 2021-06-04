YouTuber Logan Paul is a braver man than most as he is taking on undefeated fighter Floyd Mayweather this Sunday in an exhibition match.

But the fight has raised his profile globally and he is adding money to his net worth which is a reported $19 million.

Ahead of the bout he has admitted he is not intimidated by the G.O.A.T fighter.

He told the True Geordie podcast : “I kid you not. I said this on stage, the only thing I could think was ‘this is the guy?’ This is the larger than life, highest paid athlete in the world? The greatest boxer of our generation?

“I was looking down going ‘this is it?’ It was slightly underwhelming, not a let-down but for me exciting because I really thought that I’m going to do this.

“I’m just not intimidated, not impressed.”

Here’s all you need to know about the fight

When is it?

The fight will take place on Sunday, June 6.

The rings walks are expected to take place 4am UK time.

Where is it?

The fight will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Box Office with coverage beginning at 11.55pm.

It will cost supporters £16.95 to watch the undercard and main event.

Odds

Mayweather - 1/8

Draw - 326/25

Paul - 9/2

Prediction

While many may want to Paul upset Mayweather, it is unlikely to happen. The YouTuber may be taller and have a bigger reach but the 44-year-old has the experience behind him to put this fight to bed. Mayweather via KO.

Undercard

Badou Jack vs Dervin Colina

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell