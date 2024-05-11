Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr will vie for the vacant IBF lightweight title this evening as they clash in Australia.

Lomachenko, a former multi-weight world champion, last fought 12 months ago, losing a controversial decision against Devin Haney in a failed bid to become undisputed lightweight champion.

That fight followed Haney’s two points victories over Kambosos in the latter’s native Australia in 2022, though “Ferocious” bounced back in July. Kambosos, 30, won a disputed decision against Maxi Hughes, and he will hope for a more convincing win on Saturday.

It will be a stern test for the home fighter, though, as the former unified champion faces a legend in Lomachenko, 36. After Haney vacated the lightweight belts late last year, Loma and Kambosos have a chance to collect one in Perth.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Lomachenko vs Kambosos will take place on Saturday 11 May at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The main card is due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks expected at around 5am BST (9pm PT / 11pm CT / 12pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

Odds

George Kambosos (pictured) and Vasiliy Lomachenko are aiming to win a world title again ( Getty )

Lomachenko – 3/25

Kambosos – 19/4

Draw – 20/1

Full card (subject to change)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr (vacant IBF lightweight title)

Nina Hughes (C) vs Cherneka Johnson (WBA women’s bantamweight title)

Andrew Moloney vs Pedro Guevara (vacant WBC interim super-flyweight title)

Imam Khataev vs Ricards Bolotniks (light-heavyweight)

Lucas Browne vs Hemi Ahio (heavyweight)

Joseph Goodall vs Django Opelu (heavyweight)