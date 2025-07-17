Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Pacquiao vs Barrios: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Manny Pacquiao, 46, will come out of retirement to challenge for the WBC welterweight title

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Thursday 17 July 2025 13:07 BST
Comments
Pacquiao feels the years are rolling back ahead of ring return

Manny Pacquiao will make a shocking return to professional boxing this weekend, challenging Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title at the age of 46.

Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-weight world champion, retired from the sport in 2021 but fought in an exhibition bout as recently as July 2024. Still, this weekend’s clash with 30-year-old Barrios marks a significant step-up in competition.

Filipino legend Pacquiao, who served his country as a senator between 2016 and 2022, will aim to take the WBC title from his American opponent in Las Vegas, with many in the sport expressing criticism of the match-up.

WBC rules allow former champions to re-enter the rankings and challenge for gold, thus Pacquiao’s surprise spot in a title fight in his first bout back.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Pacquiao vs Barrios will take place on Saturday 19 July at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks expected at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Prime Video pay-per-view, with the cost not yet clear. Customers do not need an Amazon Prime subscription to access the pay-per-view, but they do need an Amazon account.

Odds

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Mario Barrios face off
Manny Pacquiao (left) and Mario Barrios face off (Getty Images)

Pacquiao – 2/1

Barrios – 2/5

Draw – 15/1

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Mario Barrios (C) vs Manny Pacquiao (WBC welterweight title)

Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu (super-welterweight)

Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro (super-lightweight)

Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez (featherweight)

David Picasso vs Kyonosuke Kameda (super-bantamweight)

Mark Magsayo vs Jorge Mata (lightweight)

Pacquiao during his time as a senator in the Philippines
Pacquiao during his time as a senator in the Philippines (Getty Images)

Gary Allen Russell vs Hugo Castaneda (super-featherweight)

Abel Ramos vs Jose Luis Sanchez (welterweight)

Omar Salcido Gamez vs Brian Gallegos (super-lightweight)

Eumir Felix Marcial vs Bernard Joseph (middleweight)

Jursly Vargas vs Sergio Aldana (super-lightweight)

Joseph Brown vs Aaron Watson (super-welterweight)

