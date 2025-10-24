The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manny Pacquiao’s son to make professional debut as he bids to follow in his legendary father’s footsteps
Manny Pacquiao has found room for his son to make his professional debut on a card organised by his promotional company in November
Details have been confirmed for the professional debut of Manny Pacquiao’s son, Jimuel Pacquiao, later this year, potentially sparking a family legacy inside the ring.
The 24-year-old Pacquiao will feature as the co-main event on the undercard of Elijah Pierce’s clash with Lorenzo Parra for the WBO international featherweight title on Saturday, November 29, at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.
Pacquiao Jr has been added to the card for a lightweight bout with Brendan Lally, an American also making his debut.
Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year
The entire card will be organised by Manny Pacquiao Promotions after the company’s recent announcement that they will start to stage events in the United States. Manny Pacquiao Promotions have previously organised cards in the boxing legend’s native Philippines.
Jimuel Pacquiao currently trains out of the Wild Card Boxing gym, home to Manny Pacquiao’s trusted trainer Freddie Roach. Jimuel works with Roach’s former assistant, Marvin Somodio.
Pacquiao Sr recently ended nearly four years of retirement to return to the ring, producing a very credible display against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.
Many felt the 46-year-old Pacquiao deserved to win, with the judges scoring the contest a majority decision draw. The elder Pacquiao is now expected to return to action in January 2026, with a bout against WBA champion, Rolly Romero, strongly rumoured.
The younger Pacquiao, who shares the same name as his father but goes by Jimuel, was originally slated to make his debut on the undercard of Pacquiao Sr’s fight with Barrios.
DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.
There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments