Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Savannah Marshall activates Claressa Shields rematch with eye on St James’ Park

The Briton was outpointed by her long-time rival at London’s O2 Arena in October, and a rematch could take place at the home of Newcastle United

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 18 December 2022 11:39
Comments
Tyson Fury says Wayne Rooney will help him train in four-week boxing camp

Savannah Marshall has revealed that she has activated a rematch clause to fight Claressa Shields once again, having been outpointed by her long-time rival in October.

Briton Marshall, who holds an amateur win over Shields, lost her WBO middleweight title to the American at the O2 Arena in London, as Shields became undisputed champion.

Hartlepool fighter Marshall has now confirmed that a rematch is in the works.

The 31-year-old said on Soccer AM on Saturday (17 December): “I’ve activated the rematch clause. “I know Sky are really keen – and Boxxer – to get a rematch at St James’ Park in the summer.

“It’d be in the summer so it doesn’t clash with the football season.”

Recommended

St James’ Park is the stadium where Premier League club Newcastle United play. Marshall, who supports the club, sported their jersey while appearing on Soccer AM.

“Going from the last fight, I think I can outbox her,” Marshall said of Shields. “Just changing the tactics [is necessary].

“[Last time the plan was] to go out there, sit on her chest and make her work. She had more than what I thought she would.”

Shields, 27, remained unbeaten as a professional with her victory over Marshall, who suffered her first pro defeat with the result.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in