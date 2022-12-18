Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Savannah Marshall has revealed that she has activated a rematch clause to fight Claressa Shields once again, having been outpointed by her long-time rival in October.

Briton Marshall, who holds an amateur win over Shields, lost her WBO middleweight title to the American at the O2 Arena in London, as Shields became undisputed champion.

Hartlepool fighter Marshall has now confirmed that a rematch is in the works.

The 31-year-old said on Soccer AM on Saturday (17 December): “I’ve activated the rematch clause. “I know Sky are really keen – and Boxxer – to get a rematch at St James’ Park in the summer.

“It’d be in the summer so it doesn’t clash with the football season.”

St James’ Park is the stadium where Premier League club Newcastle United play. Marshall, who supports the club, sported their jersey while appearing on Soccer AM.

“Going from the last fight, I think I can outbox her,” Marshall said of Shields. “Just changing the tactics [is necessary].

“[Last time the plan was] to go out there, sit on her chest and make her work. She had more than what I thought she would.”

Shields, 27, remained unbeaten as a professional with her victory over Marshall, who suffered her first pro defeat with the result.