Floyd Mayweather hints that Don Moore fight on Dubai helipad will take place this week
The boxing legend was set to face Moore atop a Dubai hotel last week, but the bout was postponed due to the death of UAE’s president
Floyd Mayweather has suggested that his fight with Don Moore in Dubai will take place this Saturday, with the bout having been postponed last week after the death of UAE’s president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Mayweather and fellow American Moore were due to clash in an exhibition contest last Saturday, but the fight was called off on Friday following the news that Sheikh Khalifa had died.
Forty days of mourning in UAE began on Friday, with all work in public and private sectors cancelled for the first of those three days. As a result, Mayweather’s fight with Moore was postponed.
Mayweather, 45, has now taken to Instagram to share a poster for the event along with the caption: “Dubai - May 21st.”
The former multiple-weight world champion was set to take on the unbeaten Moore, 42, on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.
It is expected that the rearranged bout will take place in the same location.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies