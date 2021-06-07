NBA star LeBron James was among those to mock Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing match with YouTuber Logan Paul on Sunday night.

Retired world champion Mayweather fought Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, with the bout going all eight rounds.

There was no judging in the fight, which saw neither man wear headgear but both sport 10oz gloves, with a knockout the only way to secure victory – and even then, there would be no ‘official winner’.

In any case, Mayweather was unable to knock out Paul, who weighed in at 189.5lbs ahead of the fight – almost 35lbs heavier than his fellow American.

Four-time NBA champion James soon reacted to the contest, the Los Angeles Lakers star writing on Twitter: “Floyd Mayweather after he played tag with Logan Paul for 8 rounds,” along with a picture of the boxer sat at a table decked with money.

Meanwhile, multiple-weight world boxing champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez simply posted a face-palm emoji. The Mexican’s sole defeat came at the hands of Mayweather in 2013.

One user noted the amount of clinching in the fight, posting a meme of two cartoon figures hugging.

Another took aim at former UFC champion Conor McGregor, whom Mayweather stopped in the 10th round of a professional boxing bout in August 2018.

Others, meanwhile, hit out at the price of the pay-per-view.