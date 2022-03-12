Michael Conlan vs Leigh Wood LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight
Follow round-by-round updates of all the action at the Nottingham Arena
Leigh Wood will look to lean on home support at the Nottingham Arena this evening, as he puts his WBA featherweight title on the line against Ireland’s Michael Conlan.
The main-event fight represents Wood’s first defence of the title he won from Can Xu last July, while Conlan (16-0, 8 knockouts) became interim champion by securing a decision victory over TJ Doheny in August. Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) comes into this contest riding a two-fight win streak, having last suffered a loss in 2020, when he was on the wrong end of a majority decision against James Dickens. Both of his recent victories were achieved via TKO, however, so the 33-year-old will enter this weekend’s headline bout high on confidence.
This clash with the charismatic Conlan, 30, will represent a tough test for Wood, though, as the Olympic bronze medalist looks to win the biggest title of his pro career and remain undefeated. “I’m going to destroy you, beat you to a pulp in your home city,” Conlan told Wood at the weigh-in, with the Englishman calling his challenger a “skinny rat” in response. Follow round-by-round updates from Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan and all the undercard action at the Nottingham Arena, below.
Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan
Leigh Wood will look to lean on home support at the Nottingham Arena this evening, as he puts his WBA featherweight title on the line against Ireland’s Michael Conlan.
The main-event fight represents Wood’s first defence of the title he won from Can Xu last July, while Conlan (16-0, 8 knockouts) became interim champion by securing a decision victory over TJ Doheny in August. Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) comes into this contest riding a two-fight win streak, having last suffered a loss in 2020, when he was on the wrong end of a majority decision against James Dickens. Both of his recent victories were achieved via TKO, however, so the 33-year-old will enter this weekend’s headline bout high on confidence.
This clash with the charismatic Conlan, 30, will represent a tough test for Wood, though, as the Olympic bronze medalist looks to win the biggest title of his pro career and remain undefeated. “I’m going to destroy you, beat you to a pulp in your home city,” Conlan told Wood at the weigh-in, with the Englishman calling his challenger a “skinny rat” in response.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies