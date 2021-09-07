Triller’s Ryan Kavanagh, the boss of boxing streaming service Triller, says Mike Tyson is “too scared” to face his rival Evander Holyfield in the ring again.

The pair fought numerous times during their career, the most famous moment came as Tyson bit Holyfield in their world title bout. Rumours had started to swirl they were going to face off once again but no plans have come to fruition.

Kavanagh believes this is because Tyson doesn’t want to get knocked out by American compatriot.

He told Sky Sports: “We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander. There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest!

“But we can’t seem to push it along. Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out.”

It’s thought Tyson is currently pursuing a match against Lennox Lewis after fighting Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout last year.

Several boxers have come out of retirement recently with David Haye announcing he will fight Joe Fournier on Holyfield’s upcoming undercard.

Holyfield will bout Vitor Belfort on 11 September.