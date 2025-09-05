The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Mike Tyson’s ice cold response after Floyd Mayweather claimed he was better than Muhammad Ali
As Mike Tyson prepares to take on Floyd Mayweather inside the ring next year, a war of words between the pair has resurfaced
Hall of Famers Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to meet in the ring next year and previous comments from the former heavyweight champion may lead to a bit of needle in the exhibition bout.
The two Americans who dominated separate eras and weight divisions will come face-to-face in a non-competitive contest arranged by CSI Sports, although exact details are currently scarce.
Back in the build up to Mayweather-Pacquiao in 2015, Tyson was asked about Mayweather's comments that he was a better fighter than Muhammad Ali.
‘Iron Mike’ immediately shut down the comparison, telling UK RBG TV: “He’s very delusional. If he was anywhere near that realm of the great Ali, he’d be able to take his kids to school.
"He can't take his kids to school by himself, and he's talking about he's great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people, greatness is being accepted by the people.”
Mayweather retired from competitive fights in 2017 after stretching his professional record to a perfect 50-0 with victory over UFC star Conor McGregor. A five-division champion, the heaviest weight ‘Money’ fought at was super welterweight (154lbs).
Both men have taken part in high-profile exhibitions before, with Mayweather taking on wrestler Logan Paul back in 2021, while Tyson faced Roy Jones Jr a year earlier.
Mayweather, who is 11 years Tyson’s junior, also took part in an exhibition last year, a non-scored bout with John Gotti III.
During the filmed interview, Tyson’s old temper briefly flared, with the former undisputed heavyweight champion labelling Mayweather a ‘very small, scared man.’
“He can’t take his kids, alone, to school, by himself,” added Tyson. "He's a little scared man. He's a very small, scared man."
