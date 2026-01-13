Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin rearranged after British star suffers injury blow
The British heavyweight prospect suffered an injury in training camp, forcing the bout to be pushed back
Moses Itauma's fight against Jermaine Franklin has been rearranged after the British heavyweight prospect has suffered an injury in training camp.
The unbeaten 21-year-old was set to face the durable American on 24 January at the Co-op Live in Manchester, but it has now been put back to 28 March at the same venue.
"Unfortunately Moses Itauma has sustained an injury in camp," a statement from his promoters Queensberry read. The exact nature of his injury was not disclosed.
Itauma has won all 13 of his professional contests and most recently stopped compatriot Dillian Whyte, a former world title challenger, inside two minutes in August to underline the growing hype around him.
There has even been clamour for him to face Oleksandr Usyk, the WBC, WBA and IBF champion, although the Ukrainian ruled out the possibility last year, claiming Itauma was too young.
The WBA had ordered Kubrat Pulev to defend his 'regular' crown - a secondary title to Usyk - against Itauma, but the Bulgarian instead fought Murat Gassiev last month and lost.
Franklin was selected as an opponent in a bid to give Itauma rounds. The 32-year-old took Whyte in 2022 and Anthony Joshua the following year the full 12 rounds and he was outpointed in both bouts.
Franklin, though, has rebounded with three successive wins - albeit against unheralded opposition - to take his record to 24 wins from 26 fights in the paid ranks.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks