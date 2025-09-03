Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma has been handed another path to a world title, with the World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking the British prospect as their number one contender in the heavyweight division.

The 20-year-old Itauma already reached number one status with the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) back in May, but another sanctioning body has named the highly-rated Brit as the best of the rest below undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

At the time of writing Itauma is viewed as a top 10 contender with all four major bodies, with the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council (WBC) rating the Slovakian-born fighter at sixth and ninth respectively. Itauma’s name has been linked to Usyk, with boxing’s kingmaker Turki Alalshikh keen on the matchup.

Shortly after his win over Dillian Whyte in August, Itauma stated that he'd 'love' to face Usyk, even if other fighters were in line for shots at the undisputed champion.

Previously rated at number two, Itauma has held the WBO’s international belt since December 2024, when he knocked out Demsey McKean out in Saudi Arabia. His win over former world title challenger Dillian Whyte has seen the 13-0 fighter rise above former number one Michael Hunter in the ratings.

The WBA’s multiple world titles complicate the picture of their rankings, however. Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev holds the ‘regular’ version of the world title, a championship that is not held in the same regard as the other big three sanctioning bodies’ belts.

Itauma’s compatriot Fabio Wardley holds the interim version of the WBA’s heavyweight title, whereas Usyk is the reigning ‘full’ champion. Whilst Itauma’s standing in boxing’s most glamorous division is improved, it is unclear whether it strengthens his immediate chances of a world title.

When an undisputed champion reigns in a division, the four sanctioning bodies establish an order in which they order mandatory challengers. Currently Usyk is weighing up a mandatory order from the WBO to fight their interim champion, Joseph Parker.

The Ukrainian requested a postponement to the window given for negotiations to be held, citing an injury, an appeal that has yet to have been heard by the WBO. Usyk could choose to relinquish his WBO belt in hopes of securing a more lucrative fight with a bigger name.

The complete order of mandatory challengers is currently unclear, but there is a chance that Usyk vacates multiple belts if certain organisations do not approve of his next opponent.

Itauma could be well-positioned to immediately challenge an interim champion elevated to full titleholder, such as Parker or Wardley.

