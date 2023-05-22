Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former sparring partners Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith will meet in a world-title fight this weekend.

Okolie enters Billam-Smith’s hometown of Bournemouth with the WBO cruiserweight belt and an unbeaten record, but the challenger will be buoyed by great support at Vitality Stadium – home to his beloved AFC Bournemouth.

In his most recent fight, Okolie outpointed David Light in March, with the beaten New Zealander suffering a ‘mild stroke’ but expected to make a ‘full recovery’. Meanwhile, Billam-Smith produced a knockout-of-the-year contender against Armend Xhoxhaj in December.

Okolie (19-0, 14 KOs) said of Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KOs) this week: “Chris, I love you, but I have to get the KO in this one.”

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place at Vitality Stadium, home to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, on Saturday 27 May.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Sky Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app also streaming the fights.

No US broadcaster has yet been confirmed for the event.

Odds

Okolie is unbeaten and reigns as WBO cruiserweight champion (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Okolie – 2/7

Billam-Smith – 11/4

Draw – 14/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Lawrence Okolie (C) vs Chris Billam-Smith (WBO cruiserweight title)

Mikael Lawal (C) vs Isaac Chamberlain (British cruiserweight title)

Lee Cutler vs Stanley Stannard (super-welterweight)

Mace Ruegg vs Dean Dodge (super-featherweight)

Sam Eggington vs Joe Pigford (super-welterweight)

Michael McKinson vs TBA (welterweight)

Tommy Welch vs TBA (heavyweight)

Karriss Artingsall vs. Jade Taylor (featherweight)