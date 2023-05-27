Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara LIVE: Result as Briton regains title with points win
Re-live updates as Wood fought to regain the WBA featherweight title, which Lara won from him in February but lost on Friday after missing weight
Leigh Wood regained the WBA featherweight title with a decision win over Mauricio Lara on Saturday, avenging a knockout loss to the Mexican in the process.
Wood was fighting in his hometown of Nottingham in February when he suffered a controversial TKO defeat by Lara, who took the WBA belt from the 34-year-old in Round 7.
However, Lara, 25, was stripped of the title on Friday (26 May), after failing to make weight for his Manchester rematch with Wood. Furthermore, only Wood was eligible to win the vacant title in the main-event bout.
And Wood did just that, knocking down Lara in Round 2 and going on to beat the Mexican via unanimous decision. Elsewhere, Chris Billam-Smith won his first world title, and Michael Conlan suffered a brutal KO loss – more on those results below.
Leigh Wood’s world-title redemption was not the only story of the night!
Elsewhere, Bournemouth’s own Chris Billam-Smith outpointed ex-sparring partner Lawrence Okolie at the home of AFC Bournemouth, winning the WBO cruiserweight title in the process.
But in Belfast, Michael Conlan did not enjoy such a happy homecoming. The Northern Irishman was knocked out by Luis Alberto Lopez in Round 5.
All you need to know is right here:
Leigh Wood and Chris Billam-Smith win world titles with victories over familiar foes
Wood avenged a knockout by Mauricio Lara to reclaim his featherweight belt, while Billam-Smith beat ex-sparring partner Lawrence Okolie
Leigh Wood def. Mauricio Lara via unanimous decision (118-109, 118-109, 116-111).
And new! Wood regains the WBA featherweight belt!
He shows respect to Lara and dons a sombrero.
Round 12
Final round. Lara with a left hook, but Wood absorbs it well.
Now the Briton tags Lara to the body, before ushering him into space like a matador.
Lara plods forward. Now he lunges at Wood. Thirty seconds to go...
The fans get on their feet for Wood... the bell rings! Lara knows Wood has done it, so does “Leigh-thal”!
Round 11
Into the championship rounds! Again Lara is warned for leading with his head.
Wood flicks out to jabs. Lara leaps into range with a left hook that’s just off the mark.
Wood with a crisp right cross!
Round 10
Wood has to stay composed and avoid any silly mistakes.
Lara is closing him down, but he’s struggling to land clean.
Wood with a fine left hook, and now Lara stumbles to the mat, off-balance after a body shot!
Round 9
As it stands, Wood is cruising to a decision win. Another tame round.
Round 8
Wood catches Lara as the Mexican steps in, tagging the younger man with a sharp right cross.
Wood is staying focused, fighting on the front foot and feinting consistently.
Now Lara lunges forward with a left hook, before following up with a body shot.
Round 7
Lara needs to get going here. Now he’s staggered by an uppercut and left hook!
Lara tries a combination, with a piercing jab on point but his heavier shots missing.
Wood lost the first fight late in Round 7... he’s into the eighth here!
Round 6
The fight has slowed down a fair bit overall. That suits wood for now.
Still, he skips into range and lands a right hook, then a cross.
Lara just misses with a vicious hook attempt. Now he snaps back Wood’s head with a jab.
Wood almost runs at Lara, crossing his own feet as he closes range.
Round 5
Wood backs Lara onto the ropes again, then peppers him with well-timed straight shots.
Now Lara bursts forward with winging hooks. Both men land jabs simultaneously.
Lara lands a left hook and right cross. And the same two punches again!
Wood’s face is inked with blood from that cut around his eye.
