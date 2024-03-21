Lawrence Okolie to fight Lukasz Rozanski for WBC bridgerweight title
The Briton is out to bounce back from his first professional loss, which cost him the WBO cruiserweight belt
Lawrence Okolie will challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight title on 24 May, it has been announced.
Okolie, 31, will face Rozanski, 38, in the latter’s native Poland, as the Briton aims to bounce back from his first professional loss.
In May, Okolie was outpointed by Chris Billam-Smith to lose the WBO cruiserweight title, and the “Sauce” will now bid to become a two-division champion.
“I’m excited to go to Poland and test myself yet again on away ground,” Okolie said on Thursday (21 March). “Rozanski is a good champion with an explosive style, but I’m coming to do some serious damage. He has never seen power like mine.”
The unbeaten Rozanski added: “I’m defending my world title in my own backyard, in my city, fighting against a former world champion. It’s a fantastic fight. For moments like these, I’ve trained hard all my life.”
Okolie will enter the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow with a pro record of 19-1 (14 knockouts), while Rozanski is 15-0 (14 KOs).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies