Chris Billam-smith Reflects On Fairytale Title Win At AFC Bournemouth Ground

Champion boxer Chris Billam-Smith sat down to talk about his recent win at AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, taking the WBO Cruiserweight belt. In a stunning upset in front of 15,000 jubilant fans, underdog Billam-Smith floored Okolie three times en route to a majority points victory.

Speaking with Alex Pattle, the boxer talked about fighting in front of his home crowd and what it felt like walking out to a stadium full of fans, as well as his plans for his next fights.

