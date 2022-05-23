Oleksandr Usyk plans to again spar with Martin Bakole, the Congolese heavyweight tipped as a “future world champion”, as he prepares for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is likely to defend his unified heavyweight titles against Joshua this summer, with the British boxer activating his rematch clause after the Ukrainian’s victory in London in September.

The 35-year-old has left Ukraine to train for a second encounter, which could take place in late July.

Usyk sparred with Bakole, the 28-year-old with a record of 18 wins and one defeat as a professional fighter, last summer, and his camp have again reached out as they enter a crucial phase of fight preparation.

“I was contacted during the week regarding Martin sparring again,” Bakole’s trainer Billy Nelson told Sky Sports.

“I knew that was going to happen anyway because they were super happy with him on the first occasion, I think Martin gave them the best sparring he’s had.

“Usyk and his team respect his skill to the extent that one of his team said Martin will become a world champion in the not too distant future.”

Bakole has also sparred with Joshua and Tyson Fury previously, and earlier this month dealt Tony Yoka his first defeat as a professional with a win by majority decision in Paris.

Trainer Nelson thinks that the 6-foot-6 heavyweight should again provide ideal preparation for Usyk.

“I’d say Martin’s skillset is better than Anthony Joshua’s,” Nelson claimed. “Joshua probably punches harder than Martin, but Martin’s output is much higher along with his variety of punches.”