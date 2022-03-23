Tyson Fury showing why he’s ‘world’s No 1’ in sparring for Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury’s performances in recent training sessions have made it “clear” why he is the “No 1” heavyweight in the world, according to the coach of one of the WBC champion’s sparring partners.

Fury is preparing for an all-British clash with Dillian Whyte at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on 23 April, with Martin Bakole among the “Gypsy King”’s sparring partners as part of his ongoing camp.

“Martin’s really enjoying the sparring with Tyson Fury,” Bakole’s coach Billy Nelson told Sky Sports.

“It’s clear to see why [Fury] is the world’s No 1.

“It’s an excellent spar between the two of them. Also, there’s a mixture of sparring with David Adeleye.”

Congolese heavyweight Bakole (17-1, 13 knockouts) is set to take on French Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka in Paris on 14 May, while 25-year-old Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) last fought in November but is currently without an upcoming bout.

Meanwhile, Fury’s contest with Whyte marks the WBC heavyweight champion’s first fight on home soil since 2018.

The 33-year-old has only competed in the US since then, with the highlights of that run being his three fights against Deontay Wilder.

Fury was controversially denied a decision win against the American in 2018, when the pair fought to a split draw in Los Angeles, before the Briton stopped Wilder in February 2020 and October 2021 in two Las Vegas meetings.

Fury took the WBC belt from Wilder in the second of those three fights and retained it in the most recent.