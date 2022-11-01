‘It makes me laugh’: Oleksandr Usyk mocks Tyson Fury over Derek Chisora fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oleksandr Usyk has said Tyson Fury’s decision to fight Derek Chisora for a third time “makes me laugh”.

Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title by knocking out Dillian Whyte in April, before Usyk kept hold of the remaining major bellts in the division in August with a decision win over Anthony Joshua.

Those results positioned Fury and Usyk to clash and crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton will instead face compatriot Chisora on 3 December while the Ukrainian looks to regain full fitness.

Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 before beating the veteran via TKO in 2014. Meanwhile, Usyk beat Chisora on points in 2020.

Usyk was ringside at Vasyl Lomachenko’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday, and when asked about Fury’s decision to fight Chisora again, the 35-year-old told ESPN: “At this moment, it kind of makes me laugh.

“Why is he doing this? I think we already agreed to a fight with him, and now he’s running and saying I don’t want to fight him.

“I know that [he is scared of me].”

Fury and Usyk are both unbeaten, with the latter having previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era.

Southpaw Usyk then moved up to heavyweight, where he outpointed Chazz Witherspoon and Chisora before beating Joshua on points in September 2021 to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles.

Tyson Fury (left) will fight Derek Chisora in December, having already beaten the veteran twice (Getty Images)

Usyk beat Joshua via decision again this August, retaining the belts and moving a step closer to the undisputed heavyweight crown.

The Olympic gold medalist has been linked to Deontay Wilder in recent weeks, though the American is expected to take on Andy Ruiz Jr next.

As such, Usyk may not compete again until the first half of 2023, when he could yet fight Fury, who has expressed a desire to face the Ukrainian after battling Chisora.