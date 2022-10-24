Oleksandr Usyk coach plays down threat of ‘simple’ Deontay Wilder

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Oleksandr Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin has played down the threat posed by Deontay Wilder, claiming that the American is a ‘simple’ fighter.

Usyk, who last fought in August, has been linked with Wilder in recent weeks, and the “Bronze Bomber” returned to the ring this month after a year-long lay-off to knock out Robert Helenius in the first round.

WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Usyk, following his second decision win against Anthony Joshua in 11 months, was expected to fight Tyson Fury next to crown an undisputed title holder. However, Fury will instead take on Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout on 3 December, despite having already beaten his fellow Briton twice.

Fury, 34, has said he intends to fight Usyk, 35, after his clash with Chisora, while Usyk could face Wilder in the meantime.

“Deontay Wilder is a name that’s been mentioned,” Lapin told Lord Ping. “Usyk does not fear Wilder. From Wilder’s last fight, I didn’t see anything new.

“This guy is very simple. He goes out and hits and he has a very strong punch. He compensates for his lack of technique.”

Usyk and WBC champion Fury are both undefeated, while Wilder – whom Fury dethroned in the second fight of the pair’s trilogy – had never been beaten as a professional until his rivalry with the Briton.

Wilder, 37, and Fury fought to a controversial draw in 2018 as the American retained the WBC belt, but he lost it to the “Gypsy King” with a stoppage defeat in 2020. Fury then replicated that result in their third fight, in October 2021, to keep hold of the gold.

Meanwhile, Usyk took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua in September 2021, beating the Briton on points in London.

Usyk then won against “AJ” via a narrower margin this August to retain the belts in Saudi Arabia.