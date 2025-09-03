Oleksandr Usyk not expected to fight again this year as Joseph Parker waits on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk is not expected to fight again this year, says promoter Frank Warren.

Usyk, 38, regained his status as undisputed heavyweight champion in July when he knocked out Briton Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

Next in line is Joseph Parker, the mandatory challenger for the WBO title - one of four titles Usyk holds - while a trilogy bout with the now out-of-retirement Tyson Fury has also been touted.

However, Parker may have to wait for his date with destiny against the undefeated Ukrainian, with a bout with Fabio Wardley now likely to happen beforehand.

“(Usyk) asked for time out from the WBO because of an injury and he provided evidence and that's the position at the moment," Warren told Sky Sports.

"Will he fight before the end of the year? I very much doubt it."

Both Wardley and Parker, the holders of the WBA and WBO interim title belts respectively, are in talks to clash at the O2 Arena in London on October 25.

Parker will come into the fight off the back of stopping Martin Bakole, which followed two decision wins over Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder, while Wardley’s most recent outing saw a stunning 10th-round knockout victory over Justis Huni to claim WBA gold.

"We're quite close to an announcement for a big fight, plus a couple of others," Warren added.

"We're talking about quite a few heavyweight shows which we're working on right now, hopefully we'll be in a position very soon, and it'll have to be very soon because we're looking for one of them to take place in October."

It seems both heavyweights are willing to risk their lofty world rankings in a fight against each other rather than simply wait for Usyk.

"That says a lot about them but that happens in this heavyweight division,” Warren said. The fighters are fighting each other, no one's ducking anybody. They're happening and we're making them happen and they're making them happen.

"Everybody wants to see these fights and we're working very hard to deliver."