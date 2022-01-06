‘Everything is possible’: Oleksandr Usyk’s coach hints Tyson Fury fight could be next

Oleksandr Usyk could face Tyson Fury in an undisputed clash rather than rematching Anthony Joshua, according to his assistant coach.

The 34-year-old Ukrainian beat Joshua by unanimous decision to claim three versions of the world heavyweight title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September.

Joshua has the contractual right to a second fight, although the Brit did hint back in November that he could consider stepping aside to allow Usyk to face Fury.

And Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin has also suggested that as a possibility with his most recent comments.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, he said: “In the near future we will find out the date of the Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua rematch. But maybe we’ll find out something else interesting. Why not assume such an option as Fury-Usyk? It would be very interesting for boxing fans, a historical event.

“If you remember a year ago, fans were waiting for a fight for the undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua – but literally in a moment, everything changed.

“At this stage, I think everything is possible, everything is constantly changing. The battle for undisputed champion in the heavyweight division is a very cool event that has not been held for more than 20 years.”

He then went on to add: “Perhaps we will find out something interesting very soon. Maybe it’s the UK and maybe it’s Saudi Arabia.”

The deal for an undisputed fight has been made even more difficult by the WBC ordering Dillian Whyte as Fury’s mandatory challenger.

In order for Usyk to face Fury for all four belts, it is likely step aside fees would have to be paid to both Joshua and Whyte.