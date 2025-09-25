Manny Pacquiao adviser on Floyd Mayweather rematch and difference between rivals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao’s adviser has weighed in on the prospect of a rematch between the Filipino boxing legend and his old rival Floyd Mayweather, with each fighter back in the sport.

Pacquaio, 46, returned to professional boxing in July to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, taking the champion to a draw. Meanwhile, 48-year-old Mayweather is set to box fellow American icon Mike Tyson, 59, in an exhibition bout in spring 2026.

Pacquiao’s draw with Barrios marked the southpaw’s first pro fight since 2021, although he had competed in exhibition contests in the time since. Similarly, Mayweather has fought in numerous exhibitions since his final pro fight – a 2017 stoppage of UFC star Conor McGregor.

With Mayweather and Pacquiao both back in boxing, albeit in different capacities, the latter’s adviser Sean Gibbons has commented on the prospect of a rematch of their 2015 fight. That initial contest remains the best-selling pay-per-view in boxing history, and it was won on points by Mayweather.

“Only Floyd can answer that,” Gibbons said of a rematch, talking to Gamble Online. “We signed with PBC and Al Haymon in 2019 to make Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather 2.

“Manny fought Adrien Broner, and Floyd may have thought Manny looked a little too sharp, so he chose to have another fight. Then Manny fights Keith Thurman, drops him and beats him. Floyd was the first guy to leave the building before hearing the decision.

“[Manny] later comes back, fights Yordenis Ugas and loses a decision. But now Manny is back, so it’s up to Floyd.

open image in gallery Floyd Mayweather (left) and Manny Pacquiao during their long-awaited clash in 2015 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I love Floyd. He’s a great guy, but he retired or started doing exhibitions, while Manny is still a real fighter. To answer your question: only Floyd knows. Manny is always available if it makes dollars and makes sense.”

Gibbons insisted that Pacquiao, who had been linked to British star Conor Benn, wants a “meaningful” fight next. That said, Mayweather has teased a potential pro return after he faces Tyson.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“All the stories are out there, and Rolly Romero is one of the frontrunners, because Manny wants meaningful fights,” said Gibbons. “He wants to break his own records and make history – just like when he won the world title at 40 years old.

“He should’ve set a new record at 46, but that didn’t happen, so now the goal is to do it at 47. That’s where things stand. We would’ve loved to have fights with the likes of Amir Khan and Conor Benn, but at this point, Manny has already shown everyone that he’s back.

open image in gallery Pacquaio during his draw with Mario Barrios ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Nobody believed him; they thought he was coming back just for a payday, but no: he’s back because he loves fighting. He’s passionate about the sport and wants to make history.

“That’s his mission now. Manny is no longer in politics, so he’s a full-time boxer again. Looking ahead, we have a solid set of potential fights. We take things one fight at a time, but based on how he performed on 19 July, he proved to everyone that he can still compete.”

Gibbons was referencing Pacquiao’s spell in politics, with the 46-year-old having served as a senator in the Philippines from 2016 until 2022. He then ran for president unsuccessfully, before an unsuccessful bid at a senatorial return led him back to boxing.

Pacquiao is widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time and is the only eight-weight champion in the sport’s history. Meanwhile, some deem the unbeaten Mayweather the finest fighter to have graced the sport of boxing. He has held titles at five weights.