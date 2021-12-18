Parker vs Chisora 2 LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online
War Chisora will look for revenge against the New Zealander as both heavyweights aim to reignite hopes of challenging for a world title in the future
Derek Chisora has a chance at redemption tonight as the British heavyweight rematches Joseph Parker following the New Zealander’s split decision victory in May earlier this year.
Parker has hopes of reigniting his pursuit of a second reign in boxing’s premier division, having reigned until 2018 when Anthony Joshua handed him his first loss and snatched his WBO title to unify the division in Cardiff.
Chisora has mostly been a nearly man in the sport, voicing his displeasure after tough losses to Dillian Whyte and Parker, while the 37-year-old started well before ultimately being outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk in the second half of the fight. Though that defeat now looks better with time after the Ukrainian dethroned Joshua on points earlier this year to become a two-weight world champion.
Interestingly, Parker has tipped the scales at a career-high 251 lbs, almost 10 pounds heavier than last time and now a three-pound advantage over his rival, perhaps conscious of the brawling tactics that caused him issues early on last time. But the New Zealander will be hoping to not lose any of the speed and agility advantage he holds: “I back myself with my power and speed, I have confidence going into this fight and it will be a different fight. I just feel like I’m going to break him down, get him tired and knock him out.”
Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as War takes on the former heavyweight world champion at the Manchester Arena:
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Kevin Lele Sadjo TKO6 Jack Cullen
Cullen shows his chin again! Big right from Sadjo lands to start the sixth!
Now both men in close again, this is tough!
What a shot! Incredible shot and Cullen goes down! It’s over after a brave effort to get up.
A sickening left hook to the body, snuck in around the guard.
A beautiful shot, he used up most of the count, but couldn’t convince the referee to continue.
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Jack Cullen vs Kevin Lele Sadjo - Round 5
Cullen on the backfoot, Sadjo looping a right hook in.
Cullen doing better here as he keeps it long.
But the swinging rights from Sadjo are dangerous!
Sadjo dropping his hands and is side on, it’s risky, but can Cullen expose those mistakes?
Quality round from both men.
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Jack Cullen vs Kevin Lele Sadjo - Round 4
Andy Lee on Joseph Parker: “He's fitter, stronger, bigger and we've improved his mindset.It's what he weighs naturally, we haven't tried to bulk up.”
Sadjo has had a final warning, he’ll have a point taken off for a shot behind the back of the head if he lands one more there.
Cullen bending down to try get in close.
Power punches landed after four rounds
Cullen 36-43 Sadjo
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Jack Cullen vs Kevin Lele Sadjo - Round 3
Both men putting it on the line, Cullen has had his cut above the eye cleaned up - officially it’s down as being caused by a clash of heads.
Cullen happy to wrestle a bit and deny Sadjo the ability to use leverage. It’s scrappy!
A couple of popping jabs, but then Sadjo closes the distance. The Frenchman is digging into the body.
Which man is able to impose their weight more on the other? And who is able to endure this wrestling?
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Jack Cullen vs Kevin Lele Sadjo - Round 2
Cullen starting to get behind the jab.
This is an exciting fight.
Sadjo is like a bulldozer in there, relentless pressure as he marches forward.
Cullen holds in the middle of the ring, he’s bleeding after a couple punches and a head clash. Electric atmosphere in Manchester!
Sadjo already breathing heavy, the short notice might mean he doesn’t have 12 rounds at this pace. He’s set himself a tough task if he intends to keep this up anyway.
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Jack Cullen vs Kevin Lele Sadjo - Round 1
Here we go!
Those long levers from Cullen appear to be a big advantage.
Sadjo storming forward!
A big shot lands on the top of Cullen’s head. The referee steps in for a word, just a warning as he pushes his head into the chest of Cullen, dangerously close to Cullen’s eye as he moves up.
Sadjo is down, but it’s a trip. The Briton is six to eight inches taller, can he make that advantage worthwhile? He’s engaging plenty.
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Barrett UD Tarimo
117-110, 117-110 and 116-111 all to Barrett! An IBF world title shot against Kenichi Ogawa awaits in 2022.
Joshua Buatsi: “In my opinion, he beat Kiko Martinez, he’s beaten a world champion before.
“He got the win, he handled his business well. He’s proven he can hang in there.”
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Barrett vs Tarimo - Round 12
Barrett cruising to victory here, Tarimo determined but his pressure lacking variety.
The pair hug at the final bell, the Australian applauds the Briton.
We go to the judges’ scorecards...
Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard: Barrett vs Tarimo - Round 11
Power punches thrown through 11 rounds
Barrett 250 -199 Tarimo
Power punches percentage landed through 11 rounds
Barrett 44 - 29 Tarimo
