✕ Close Chisora and Haye brawl

Derek Chisora has a chance at redemption tonight as the British heavyweight rematches Joseph Parker following the New Zealander’s split decision victory in May earlier this year.

Parker has hopes of reigniting his pursuit of a second reign in boxing’s premier division, having reigned until 2018 when Anthony Joshua handed him his first loss and snatched his WBO title to unify the division in Cardiff.

Chisora has mostly been a nearly man in the sport, voicing his displeasure after tough losses to Dillian Whyte and Parker, while the 37-year-old started well before ultimately being outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk in the second half of the fight. Though that defeat now looks better with time after the Ukrainian dethroned Joshua on points earlier this year to become a two-weight world champion.

Interestingly, Parker has tipped the scales at a career-high 251 lbs, almost 10 pounds heavier than last time and now a three-pound advantage over his rival, perhaps conscious of the brawling tactics that caused him issues early on last time. But the New Zealander will be hoping to not lose any of the speed and agility advantage he holds: “I back myself with my power and speed, I have confidence going into this fight and it will be a different fight. I just feel like I’m going to break him down, get him tired and knock him out.”

Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as War takes on the former heavyweight world champion at the Manchester Arena: