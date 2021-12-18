Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker will go head-to-head again this evening, seven months after their initial clash.

The heavyweights take to Manchester Arena once more as New Zealand’s Parker looks to make it back-to-back wins over his British rival, whom he defeated via split decision in May.

The WBO intercontinental title is on the line, with 29-year-old Parker having claimed the vacant strap in his first meeting with Chisora, 37.

That result marked Chisora’s second straight loss, with the veteran having lost to Oleksandr Usyk in his previous outing, while Parker has won five fights in a row since losing to Dillian Whyte in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s main-event fight.

When is it?

The fight will take place at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 18 December.

The ring walks are expected to take place around10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Watch Chisora vs. Parker live on DAZN by clicking here.

Odds

Chisora: 21/10

Parker: 4/11

Draw: 16/1

Full card

Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 (WBO intercontinental heavyweight title)

Carlos Gongora vs Lerrone Richards (IBO super middleweight title)

Zelfa Barrett vs Bruno Tarimo (featherweight)

Jordan Thompson vs Clement Oppenot (cruiserweight)

David Nyika vs Anthony Carpin (heavyweight)