Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46 ( Getty Images )

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46 after his body was found in his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning.

Hatton was perhaps the most popular British boxer of all-time, with his raucous fanbase regularly travelling across the Atlantic in their thousands to watch him fight the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in some of the biggest bouts in British boxing history.

He held multiple world titles in the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions during a storied boxing career, having first claimed one by beating Kosta Tszyu on a remarkable night at the MEN Arena in his home city of Manchester in 2005.

Hatton had spoken candidly about his mental health struggles and battle with addiction and police found his body at his home in Hyde at 6:45am on Sunday morning. Greater Manchester Police are not treating the death as suspicious

Follow all the latest updates and tributes following his passing below: