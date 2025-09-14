Ricky Hatton death: Legendary British boxer found dead aged 46 as tributes pour in
Multiple world champion Hatton was found dead in his Manchester home on Sunday morning
British boxing icon Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46 after his body was found in his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning.
Hatton was perhaps the most popular British boxer of all-time, with his raucous fanbase regularly travelling across the Atlantic in their thousands to watch him fight the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in some of the biggest bouts in British boxing history.
He held multiple world titles in the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions during a storied boxing career, having first claimed one by beating Kosta Tszyu on a remarkable night at the MEN Arena in his home city of Manchester in 2005.
Hatton had spoken candidly about his mental health struggles and battle with addiction and police found his body at his home in Hyde at 6:45am on Sunday morning. Greater Manchester Police are not treating the death as suspicious
Tributes begin to pour in
Many of the boxing’s biggest figures have paid tribute to Hatton as the news broke.
Amir Khan said on X that “today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior”.
"Rest well, Ricky. You'll always have your place in the ring of our memories,” he adds.
On Instagram, Tyson Fury said: “Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip.
"There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young."
GMP statement in full
The full statement from Greater Manchester Police is below. It reads:
“Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
