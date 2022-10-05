Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

IBA permits return of Russian and Belarus boxers with flags and anthems

The world governing body, which is at odds with Olympic organisers, said in a statement that its board of directors had voted in favour of the change

Alan Baldwin
Wednesday 05 October 2022 14:28
Comments
(Getty Images)

The Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) on Wednesday cancelled a ban on amateur boxers from Russia and Belarus and said it would allow them to compete with national flags and anthems in events with immediate effect.

The world governing body, which is at odds with Olympic organisers, said in a statement that its board of directors had voted in favour of the change.

Russian energy company Gazprom is the biggest sponsor of the IBA, formerly known as AIBA.

“The IBA strongly believes that politics shouldn’t have any influence on sports. Hence, all athletes should be given equal conditions,” it said, adding that it remained “politically neutral and independent”.

“IBA calls for peace and remains a peacemaker in any conflicts. Moreover, the IBA has obligation to ensure equal treatment towards the athletes and competition officials, regardless of their nationality and residence,” the statement said.

Recommended

“Both Russian and Belarus teams will be able to perform under their flags, and the national anthems will be played in case they win a gold medal.

“According to the decision, the technical officials of Russia and Belarus will also be back in the competitions.”

Athletes, referees and judges from both countries have been barred since March from the IBA’s international competitions, following Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

The IBA, led by Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, last month suspended Ukraine ahead of a meeting that decided not to hold a fresh presidential election.

The IBA does not recognise Kyrylo Shevchenko as president of the Ukrainian federation but instead considers its head to be Volodymyr Prodyvus, a Kremlev ally who left Ukraine in February.

Kremlev was quoted last week as saying the time had come for athletes from Russia and ally Belarus to be allowed to compete under their own flags.

The Interntional Olympic Comittee has taken away from the IBA the qualification tournaments and the competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics after also stripping the boxing body in 2019 of its involvement in last year’s Tokyo Games due to governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues.

Recommended

Boxing has also not been included in the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in