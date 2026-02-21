The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight
Garcia will aim to take the WBC welterweight title from Barrios, and Conor Benn was thought to be next for the winner... until a shocking piece of news emerged on Friday
Ryan Garcia’s turbulent career has somehow led him to another world-title fight, as he aims to dethrone Mario Barrios in Las Vegas tonight.
Garcia, a former interim champion, eyes his first full world title as he challenges Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt, with Conor Benn watching on as the winner’s mandatory challenger. But will the British star actually be next for the victor between Garcia and Barrios?
Benn’s shock move to Zuffa Boxing on Friday has complicated matters; given Zuffa’s desire to move away from boxing’s traditional belt system, it’s conceivable that Benn will soon lose his status as WBC mandatory challenger.
In any case, Garcia will enter T-Mobile Arena on the back of an upset loss to Rolly Romero, who dropped and outpointed “King Ryan” last May, with many fans expressing surprise at Garcia challenging for gold in the wake of a defeat. Furthermore, the 27-year-old’s clash with Romero followed a one-year drug ban. Still, some see Barrios as there for the taking, as the 30-year-old defends his belt on the back of two straight draws – one of them coming against a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao last summer.
Warrington in need of something here
Round seven
Wood still looks so relaxed, and is putting his combinations together well. Warrington looks a bit unsure how to get ahold of this.
Wood builds well in Warrington rematch after bloody start
Round six
We near the midway point, with Wood seemingly building a decent lead.
Warrington tries to arrest some momentum, chasing after Wood, who lands a decent left hook.
Nice combination punching from Wood, who mixes his hooks in with his uppercuts well.
Warrington needs to change something, as it stands.
Wood vs Warrington 2 live
Round five
Wood digs a left uppercut to the body. He’s throwing those lefts from a fair distance, but they’re working for him.
Now a spurt of shots that sting Warrington, but the “Leeds Warrior” snaps his rival’s head back with a clean right!!
Things are picking up...
A left hook is there for Wood, who seems to have recovered from that right hand well.
Wood vs Warrington 2 live
Round four
Scrappy exchanges here, giving way to more grappling. Warrington is struggling to get his range right in this round.
Both men miss with hooks, then Warrington appears to land a winging left hand.
Good spell for Wood at the moment, and he clatters Warrington with a long left as the Leeds fighter closes range!
Warrington ties up with Wood, who motions to the crowd for some cheers.
Wood looks the more-relaxed boxer so far.
Wood vs Warrington 2 live
Round three
Wood is back on the front foot, and he lands a rear uppercut now! That stumbles Warrington slightly...
Wood peppers Warrington with left straights, but eventually Warrington comes forward with a prolonged flurry, and Wood grabs ahold of him.
Grazing hook from Wood after they separate. Now a left uppercut and a right hook.
He’s keeping his hands low. Warrington sticks out his tongue at the hometown fighter.
Vengeful Warrington bloodies Wood early in long-awaited rematch
Round two
Warrington keeps a high guard as Wood fights on the front foot. Lots of jab feints from Wood.
Decent uppercut from Wood, but Warrington fires back with a left hand! Wood then collides with Warrington during a messy entry.
Warrington catches Wood again, and the latter is bleeding badly around his right cheek now... Is it coming from the nose? It seems so.
Now it’s Warrington hunting, with Wood trying to throw counter combinations on the back foot.
Wood vs Warrington 2 live
Round one
Warrington is orthodox, Wood stands southpaw.
Speed on display from Warrington early, even as he misses with a hook. Wood presses forward and also misses with a hook – barely.
Long left hand from Wood now, tagging the body of Warrington, who covers up upstairs.
A couple of clinches, too, with the rivals clashing into each other.
Wood and Warrington in the ring for huge rematch
In their first fight, Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) was leading on all three judges’ scorecards when Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) produced a knockout out of nowhere, as he has done on so many occasions.
Fascinating to see how things play out tonight. Lots of differing predictions.
Wood and Warrington in the ring for huge rematch
Both men are in the ring. As ex-world champ Sunny Edwards observed, caught on a hot mic: “It’s a lot of Leeds fans, isn’t it?”
But a great reception for hometown hero Wood as well, of course.
Steve Bunce: Wood, Warrington, and the importance of nastiness in boxing
“There has to be a bit of genuine nastiness in any successful British boxing rivalry.”
That’s the opinion of Independent columnist Steve Bunce, who wrote this week: “Boxers have shared 45 championship rounds and not really disliked each other, and met in trilogies that lacked a lasting moment of hate.
“Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood fight on Saturday in Nottingham, in a long-overdue rematch and a fight that other domestic rivalries should be measured against.
“Warrington and Wood is nasty; it is also a fight for survival at boxing’s elite level.”
Full preview, with ring walks about to begin:
Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, and the importance of genuine nastiness in boxing
