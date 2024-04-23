Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Garcia has welcomed a rematch with Gervonta Davis, the only man to beat him as a professional, after seeing off Devin Haney last week.

In one of boxing’s biggest shocks in recent years, Garcia dropped Haney three times en route to a decision victory on Saturday (20 April). With the result, the 25-year-old handed Haney, also 25, the first loss of his pro career.

However, Garcia did not take the WBC super-lightweight title from his fellow American, having missed weight by three pounds on Friday (19 April).

Looking ahead to his next bout, which many fans believe should be a rematch with Haney, Garcia has already mentioned numerous potential opponents – including Conor Benn, Errol Spence Jr and UFC champion Sean O’Malley. Now, though, “King Ryan” has called out Davis, one year after a stoppage loss to “Tank”.

“Everyone wanna talk about the little Stupid tank,” Garcia tweeted on Tuesday (23 April). “Let’s fight, [enough] of that funny talk. Come see me at 144[lbs] and [let’s] stop the talk.”

Davis, 29, dropped Garcia twice in their fight in April 2023, with the latter knockdown coming courtesy of a body shot that ended the bout in round seven.

The unbeaten Davis is now set to face Frank Martin, also undefeated, on 15 June.

“If you beat frank let’s run it @Gervontaa,” Garcia added in another tweet. “I won’t throw [my] left hook.”