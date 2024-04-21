Ryan Garcia surprises Mike Tyson with string quartet performing in his dressing room

Mike Tyson was welcomed into Ryan Garcia’s dressing room by a string quartet on Saturday evening (20 April).

Garcia shocked the boxing world by scoring a majority-decision win over Devin Haney, dropping the super-lightweight champion four times en route to victory at the Barclays Center in New York.

He appeared rather relaxed ahead of the bout, warming up to classical music backstage after inviting the string quartet in.

Garcia also had time for a quick chat with Tyson, who also visited his locker room.

“I love you, Mike,” he said, sharing a hug with the boxing legend.