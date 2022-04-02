Savannah Marshall takes on Femke Hermans this Saturday as the Hartlepool fighter defends her WBO middleweight belt against the Belgian.

Newcastle Arena will host the main-event clash, which marks Marshall’s first outing since October, when the 30-year-old stopped Lolita Muzeya in the second round to improve her unbeaten record to 11-0 (9 knockouts). It was a seventh consecutive stoppage win for the Briton.

Meanwhile, Hermans (12-3, 5 KOs) last competed in July, when she finished Lili Jumali in the third round.

Marshall is eyeing a seismic clash with fellow champion Claressa Shields, a contest that hinges in part on this Saturday’s headline bout.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s main event.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 2 April at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK. The broadcaster will also stream the action live on its website and the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 8pm BST, with ring walks for Marshall vs Hermans expected to take place at approximately 10pm BST.

Full card

Femke Hermans (right) previously lost to Claressa Shields, whom Marshall is targeting (Getty Images)

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans (WBO women’s middleweight title)

Florian Marku vs Chris Jenkings (IBF International welterweight title)

Nathan Gorman vs Scott Alexander (heavyweight)

Bradley Rea vs Lukas Ndafoluma (middleweight)

April Hunter vs Ester Konecna (women’s super-welterweight)

Zak Chelli vs Tomas Adamek (super-middleweight)

Michael Webster vs TBA (cruiserweight)

Matty Harris vs Phil Williams (heavyweight)

Hosea Stewart vs Mait Metsis (heavyweight)

Lukas Cope vs Lee Connelly (super-lightweight)

Chloe Watson vs Gemma Ruegg (women’s super-flyweight)

Georgia O’Connor vs Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez (women’s super-welterweight)