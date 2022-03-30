Savannah Marshall will look to remain WBO middleweight champion and undefeated as a professional when she goes up against Femke Hermans this weekend.

The Hartlepool fighter and her Belgian challenger will main event at the Newcastle Arena, as Marshall seeks to ensure that a seismic clash with fellow champion Claressa Shields remains on the cards.

Marshall, 30, last competed in October, when she stopped Lolita Muzeya in the second round to improve her record to 11-0 (9 knockouts). It was a seventh consecutive stoppage win for the Briton.

Meanwhile, Hermans (12-3, 5 KOs) last competed in July, when she finished Lili Jumali in the third round.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s main event.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 2 April at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK. The broadcaster will also stream the action live on its website and the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 8pm BST, with ring walks for Marshall vs Hermans expected to take place at approximately 10pm BST.

Full card

Femke Hermans (right) previously lost to Claressa Shields, whom Marshall is targeting (Getty Images)

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans (WBO women’s middleweight title)

Florian Marku vs Chris Jenkings (IBF International welterweight title)

Nathan Gorman vs Scott Alexander (heavyweight)

Bradley Rea vs Lukas Ndafoluma (middleweight)

April Hunter vs Ester Konecna (women’s super-welterweight)

Zak Chelli vs Tomas Adamek (super-middleweight)

Michael Webster vs TBA (cruiserweight)

Matty Harris vs Phil Williams (heavyweight)

Hosea Stewart vs Mait Metsis (heavyweight)

Lukas Cope vs Lee Connelly (super-lightweight)

Chloe Watson vs Gemma Ruegg (women’s super-flyweight)

Georgia O’Connor vs Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez (women’s super-welterweight)