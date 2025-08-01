Ex-Manny Pacquiao rival gives verdict on controversial Mario Barrios draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manny Pacquiao opponent Shane Mosley believes the veteran should have been a champion again following the Filipino’s controversial draw with WBC welterweight title holder Mario Barrios.

Eight-division champion Pacquiao returned to boxing aged 46 after four years away from the sport, and despite fears that a ring-rusted veteran would be handily defeated by a younger, more active opponent, many had ‘Pac Man’ down as winning the fight earlier this month.

The judges did not agree, with two scoring it an even 114-114, whilst another had Barrios as winning 115-113. All three judges were in agreement that Barrios had done enough to take the final three rounds, indicating that the stamina of youth played a part.

That majority draw decision enabled Barrios to retain his 147lbs title, his second successful defence since being upgraded to full champion by the WBC in 2024.

Mosley, who lost to Pacquiao via unanimous decision when he challenged the Filipino for the WBO welterweight title in 2011, believed that the bout was close but had his former opponent winning.

The three-division champion shared how he had enjoyed the fight, even if the result was perhaps not to his liking.

He told FightHub TV: “I thought the fight was pretty close and you know, I thought that was a close fight but maybe Manny did edge it. I mean he [Barrios] was the champion and I don’t know, I just think it was a good fight.

“I like both guys and I do like Manny. Manny is a great fighter and has a great mind and everything so he probably did win.”

Having seen Pacquiao’s own return to the ring, Mosley has stated that he is contemplating coming out of retirement at age 53.

He also shared how he was targeting a rematch with Pacquiao, telling Seconds Out: “The motivation is to prove people wrong. To let them know that I’m the best. Sugar Shane Mosley is still here. I’m not an old grandpa, I’m still available and ready to fight. Manny Pacquiao is 46 years old, he just fought to a draw, people thought he won or whatever, he’s proving that age is just a number. It’s your mentality. I want to prove that.

“Actually, I want to fight Manny Pacquiao next, and then the winner fights Floyd Mayweather. I want to show the world I’m still here. You can’t get rid of me. When I want to leave, I’ll leave. I’m not ready to leave. I love boxing, 100% percent.”

