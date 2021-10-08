Shannon Courtenay is set to lose her WBA bantamweight world title after missing weight ahead of her bout against Jamie Mitchell on Saturday.

The 28-year-old weighed in 2.5lbs over the 118lbs limit in Liverpool on Friday afternoon and, although the bout will still go ahead, Courtenay will be stripped of the belt by the governing body.

“We were on weight and ready to go yesterday,” Courtenay wrote on Instagram. “Then last night unexpectedly my menstrual cycle started, which makes women gain weight. We had no weight issues during camp and all week I’ve been in a really good place and ready.

“To say I’m devastated is an understatement because this has never happened before - I’m always professional, but this was physically out of my control. It’s happened and I can’t change it but what I can do is go out there tomorrow [Saturday] night get the win and get my belt back straight after and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

“Thank you to everyone that’s been messaging to check on me and send me love. I’m switching off now I have a fight to get ready for.”

Courtenay defeated Ebanie Bridges in April to win the belt and was set to be defending the title for the first time. Promoter Eddie Hearn said he hopes Mitchell will still be eligible to claim the title if victorious on Saturday.

The bout features on the undercard of the local derby between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler and there was further controversy at the weigh-in as Fowler’s trainer, Shane McGuigan, disputed their opponent’s weight.

Smith was forced to weigh-in behind a towel to meet the 154lbs limit and a feisty head-to-head saw both fighters exchange heated words ahead of what promises to be an exciting main event.