Hamzah Sheeraz eyes Canelo showdown as he plans to ‘shoot for the stars’

Hamzah Sheeraz will return to the ring to make his debut at super-middleweight against former world-title challenger Edgar Berlanga this weekend at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sheeraz is coming off an unsuccessful first world-title challenge at middleweight, claiming a draw against Carlos Adames that many believe he was fortunate to get.

But Sheeraz is now brimming with confidence at his new weight with his new trainer, Andy Lee.

“I could do one training session tonight in a sweatsuit, and I’ll be on weight,” Sheeraz told Boxing News. “I think that’s why I am so chilled, because before I would be like, 'F***, I’ve got to make weight first and then I can concentrate on the fight'. “But now I can make the weight, and it’s all about the fight.”

Sheeraz has joined the elite ranks of fighters trained by the sought-after Andy Lee, including Joseph Parker, Ben Whittaker, Tyson Fury and Paddy Donovan.

Since moving his camp to Dublin, Sheeraz said that he has never experienced a bond with a coach like he has with Lee. He has taken the opportunity to absorb as much as he can from a man who has been at the very top of the sport as a fighter and trainer.

“We’ve gelled very well. It’s easy,” Sheeraz explained. “I haven't had this with a coach in the past, to be honest with you. I’ve just been enjoying it, listening to what he has said – he’s been at the top, he knows what he is doing, and he is a very sure man."

Taking on Berlanga, who has shared the ring with the undisputed super middleweight champion, is a big step up in weight and calibre of opponent for Sheeraz.

It would not have been surprising to see him take a tune-up fight at 168lbs before jumping to the top of the division, but the Brit believes he would be doing himself and the sport a disservice by doing so.

“You just got to look at the landscape of the sport right now as it is,” Sheeraz said. "His Excellency is taking over, putting on the best fights. I think if I did anything else, I’d be doing an injustice to the sport of boxing. I'm not someone who needs my confidence boosted to put in good performances. Put me straight in the deep end.”

Turki Alalshikh has picked Sheeraz out as a fighter he has big plans for in the future, alongside the likes of Shakur Stevenson and Canelo Alvarez.

"I think that's the plan,” Sheeraz confirmed on a fight with Canelo. “But I haven't spoken about it myself - those words have not come out of my mouth. But why not shoot for the stars?”

Despite the burden of expectation from the Saudi boxing boss on his shoulders and a potential fight with Canelo down the road, Sheeraz maintains that his focus is on the man in front of him, rather than any plans Alalshikh may have.

“My main focus is just Saturday night, Sheeraz said. “Like for me, after Saturday night, there's nothing. The buck stops on Saturday night with Edgar Belanga."

