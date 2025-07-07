Hamzah Sheeraz vs Edgar Berlanga: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British fighter Hamzah Sheeraz faces American Edgar Berlanga in a WBC super-middleweight title eliminator in New York on Saturday night.

Sheeraz, 26, missed out on the WBC middleweight title in February as he was lucky to earn a draw against Carlos Adames, while Berlanga lost to Canelo Alvarez in September 2024 in a unified super-middleweight title bout.

The 28-year-old beat Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz last time out and continues his rebuild in this title eliminator against Sheeraz, while the Slough-born fighter aims to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the lucky draw against Adames.

Sheeraz could well solidify his status as one of the sport’s hottest properties if he were to grab a win against Berlanga in the American’s backyard, in what is a first ever fight at Flushing Meadows – home of the US Open tennis. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

The fight is the headline event of The Ring magazine’s third fight night and will take place on Saturday 12 July at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

The ring walks are expected at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The whole Ring Magazine 3 fight card will stream live on DAZN Pay-Per-View in over 200 countries around the globe. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month and allowing access to over 185 fights a year – across boxing, bare-knuckle boxing, MMA and kickboxing.

Odds

Sheeraz – 5/6

Berlanga – 21/20

Draw – 16/1

Sheeraz fought to a draw last time out against Carlos Adames in a fight for the WBC world middleweight title ( Getty Images )

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card (subject to change)

Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz (super-middleweight)

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda (lightweight)

Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias (welterweight)

David Morrell vs Imam Khataev (light-heavyweight)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.